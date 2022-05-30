New Yorkers who wish to vote in the upcoming primary election must register online through the DMV or in person at their local board of elections by Friday. Mailed registration applications must be postmarked no later than Friday and received by the BOE no later than June 8 for the applicant to be eligible to vote in the primary.
This year, primary elections will be held in New York state on June 28 and Aug. 23.
“Voting is our sacred right, patriotic duty and the cornerstone of our democracy,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “It is also one of the most-important ways we participate in our democracy, and we are pleased to facilitate that participation by offering New Yorkers a convenient, easy and secure way to apply to register to vote or update voter registration information.”
New Yorkers can easily apply to register to vote or change their enrollment information using the online voter registration application service on the DMV website.
To apply to register using the DMV website, customers must enter information from their New York state driver license, permit, or non-driver ID, their date of birth, current zip code, last four digits of their Social Security number, and their email address. The information provided is validated to ensure accuracy and security.
To be eligible to vote in New York, you must:
• Be a United States citizen
• Be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18)
• Be a resident of this state and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election
• Not be in prison for a felony conviction
• Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court
• Not claim the right to vote elsewhere
For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov.
