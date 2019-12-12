Deal struck on Harrison Place Building 3

Greater Lockport Development Corporation will sell Harrison Place Building 3 to a Poughkeepsie real estate development corporation.
The GLDC board of directors last week authorized CEO and President Brian Smith to execute a $750,000 contract with Kearney Realty Group, which intends to develop the building into middle income/artist lofts.
Smith described the authorization as "the end of the beginning," noting that various details need to be ironed out before the sale is final. Mainly, the closing is contingent upon Kearney Realty Group obtaining development tax credits.
Smith said the timeline for that is "too tough to say" and he hopes to close the deal sometime in 2020.
The deal calls for Harrison Place to lease a portion of the first floor of Building 3, which includes the Lockport Community Market's winter indoor space, for business incubation.
Ken Kearney said previously that his company was drawn to Building 3 because the atrium lends itself to a "dynamic redevelopment of that space."
"We have extended our footprint to Upstate New York. We were made aware of the opportunity at Harrison Place and its designation as a (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) community. We reached out to the folks at the GLDC, and they’ve shown their support in allowing us time to negotiate a fair and equitable purchase arrangement," he said.
Kearney Realty Group is looking to combine historic rehabilitation tax credits, brownfield tax credits and housing tax credits to help finance redevelopment of Building 3, which Kearney estimated will cost $25 million overall.
Harrison Place, the original home of Harrison Radiator Division in Lockport, has been under GLDC ownership since 2007. Managed by Mancuso Management Group, the old radiator factory now hosts 60 tenants including manufacturing / assembly and warehouse enterprises and offices. Combined, those businesses employ 250 people.
