Dean announces candidacy for Lockport town board

An Academy Lane mother of four and entrepreneur, Syreeta A. Dean, has announced her campaign for a seat on the Lockport Town Board.
Dean, a Democrat, is secretary of the Lockport High School PTSA board and a member of the Lockport Peacemakers and Citizens for Change.
She says she's passionate about equality, justice and civil rights, and considers herself an advocate for the Lockport school district and community.
“I’m an active worker in several auxiliaries within my church and stand by my faith,” she said. “I relocated my family from Erie County to Niagara County, after experiencing Lockport some years prior. I love the diversity of families here and the historical history of a small town.”
An alumnus of Erie Community and Niagara County community colleges, Dean works as a nurse in the VA healthcare system.
The mother of two boys and two girls, and a beautiful dog that she regards as her fifth child, Dean said she's driven and wants to represent her community.
“I want to stand as the voice for not only my children but also for the community’s children and those who aren’t strong enough to stand for themselves and their families,” she said. “I stand up for what’s right, against what’s wrong, expose it and will hold people accountable, including myself.”
Dean believes it’s time for new, fresh ideas and plans that will accommodate and benefit the community.
“As my dad used to say, ‘Stand for something or you’ll fall for anything,’" Dean said. "I want to introduce inclusiveness. You have to be a part of the change that you want to see. I’m willing to go the extra mile and be that voice for my community and that ear who will listen. I will not have sympathy but empathy.”
“Town Hall should be portrayed as our population that’s represented in our community," Dean said. "As your councilwoman, I will push for good change, fair change, needed change and will not be changed by the system or politics. I will not ignore your suggestions or issues. I will put my community, taxpayers and the people first and listen to your needs. My vote is for you, my community.”
