Dean of students appointed in Newfane district

NEWFANE — The Newfane school board appointed a dean of students for the district’s middle school at its Tuesday meeting.
Superintendent Michael Baumann said a dean of students is comparable to an assistant principal, but the dean’s post is a 10-month position and an assistant principal is a 12-month position. He said previously that the dean of students will assist with the day-to-day student management needs of the building, allowing the middle school principal to focus on being an instructional leader in the building.
Aimee Chaffee, currently a dean of students in the Lyndonville school district, was chosen for the Newfane post. Her first day on the job will be Nov. 4. Her salary is .$68,000.
Baumann said Chaffee’s enthusiasm and reputation in Lyndonville made her stand out among candidates for the appointment. Chaffee is “very student centered,” he added.
Chaffee said Newfane’s small community feel attracted her. It seems “like a really tight knit community,” she said. “It seems everyone is really there for one another.”
Chaffee said she plans to start talking with middle school staff and administrators to figure out what their specific needs are and build on their goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.