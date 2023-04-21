Paranormal investigator Nick Groff has been paying visits to the old Western Block complex on Market Street. On his show “Deathwalker,” streaming on Tubi and YouTube, Groff attempted to communicate with any ghosts of deceased Erie Canal workers and other “shadow people” that had been haunting the property, as told by former employees of the many businesses that tried to make the property profitable through the years.
The Western Block complex, raised in 1888, is the home of ART247, an arts and cultural center. It attracts ghost hunters like Groff because of its history. The entire complex is said to have experienced hauntings due to various tragedies, including an 1841 fire at a hotel on the site.
According to Paraniagara, a group that gives tours of the mammoth building, paranormal investigators have heard “Get out, fire!” in different parts of the complex where fires have occurred.
Groff himself has a history with haunted things. He said a near-death experience when he was 8 years old may have opened him up to otherwordly things. According to his mother, at an even younger age, he spoke to angels in his room. By age 13, he was fully immersed in the paranormal. He started with UFOs, then gravitated to ghosts, and today he’s making a living from his field experiences.
Groff and his cousin, Justin Narragon, have been traveling around Western New York to see what turns up in a “historical” paranormal investigation. The venture is self-financed.
“We love what we do,” Groff said in a phone interview.
Groff and Narragon often spend a night in a haunted structure and try to communicate with what was there. Groff said he has seen and heard things that he can’t explain, though he tries.
Back to Western Block ...
In the video footage of his investigation, Groff said he saw a hand reaching out of a wall. He brought the footage to a specialist who verified that it was real.
“On the footage you could see an entity; an arm and hand with three fingers on camera,” he said.
Groff also brought the video to a UFO specialist and the two have considered whether this was not a ghost, but some kind of inter-dimensional entity that was trying to communicate.
“I’m interested in all religions, spirituality,” Groff said. “And the question of consciousness itself in this universe.”
Whatever he caught on camera, Groff said, it deserved another trip to Western Block. He has since been back, and said what he found will be revealed in Season 4 of his show.
