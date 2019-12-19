Debate continues over Davison Road project

During a Wednesday public hearing, the Lockport Common Council heard a variety of opinions on a waiver being requested of a recently passed moratorium on rezoning applications for 360 Davison Road.
In September, council members imposed a moratorium on rezoning applications for 360 Davison Road, a property that is being eyed by Cazenovia Recovery Systems, Inc. for a residential treatment facility.
Cazenovia has applied for a waiver to the moratorium, and although the city planning board recommended the waiver be granted there was no resolution introduced on Wednesday to grant the waiver.
Cazenovia CEO Suzanne Bissonette questioned the need for a moratorium.
“There is no reason to have the moratorium affect our application except for fear - fear of people with substance use disorders who are legally protected due to their disability,” she said. “Our application should be allowed to move forward. Cazenovia has invested $180,000 to develop a project which is needed by the community and the region that will save lives.”
Greg Mulvey, of LHC Holdings, the developer of the project, said the moratorium has imposed a “significant financial and developmental burden” on his company, citing costs like general building maintenance, lawn mowing, liability insurance and a recently paid $12,000 school tax bill.
In August 2018, as the county legislature voted to approve the sale of 360 Davison, Mulvey told lawmakers he planned to construct a 30-unit apartment complex within the Switzer building. He also discussed developing patio homes in a second, 49-acre parcel.
“When we purchased this from the county, it was not our intention to provide green space for the neighbors and the neighboring community,” he said. “It was our intention to develop the property and our original plan showed significant more development than what Cazenovia is proposing.”
Jayette Sinclair, a resident of Rydalmount Road, vouched for the moratorium to allow for time to review the city’s zoning of the property.
“I believe we need this moratorium to have more time to review and update the city plans for the 360 Davison road property. As we learned recently, these plans have not been updated in over 40 years, and there is no way we can start doing anything until we’ve got those plans updated.”
Sinclair added that she believes LHC Holdings isn’t experiencing a hardship because they were aware of the zoning issues before they acquired the property.
“They bought the property that was not zoned correctly for the campus that they want to put there, and then they try to convince us that this is our problem. It’s not our problem. They were fully aware of this problem from the beginning,” Sinclair said.
Cazenovia has encountered staunch opposition from neighbors since it announced in June its plans to develop the 104-year-old Switzer building in a residential treatment facility for up to 44 women with substance abuse disorder and up to 20 of their children. The treatment provider is also seeking to develop five existing structures and five new buildings into 65 units of low-income housing, half of which would be reserved for individuals who have completed treatment for substance abuse.
Cazenovia representatives have said that the organization will consider suing the town and city of Lockport if they reject their request to rezone and develop the long-vacant property, which most nearby residents oppose.
“Our mission requires us to put people with substance use disorders first in everything that we do, and we will do whatever we can to ensure that our projects receive equal and fair consideration by local municipalities,” spokesman Ed Cichon said in a statement. “This includes bringing a potential lawsuit against both the city and town of Lockport if they continue to demonstrate a lack of cooperation.”
Cichon previously suggested the provider feels it has basis for an anti-discrimination suit.
“Sadly, we believe that our proposal has not received fair treatment under the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act,” he said, referring to two federal civil rights laws.
Earlier this month, the Lockport Town Board announced it would not take action on Cazenovia’s request to rezone the property to multi-unit housing.
