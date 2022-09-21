Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.