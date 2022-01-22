DEC Environmental Conservation Officer reports for Jan. 22

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.
Recently released reports:
• No “Likes” For You (Erie County) — On Dec. 6, ECO Mathis and Tonawanda Police Officer Ansel received information that two individuals took large bucks in the Town of Tonawanda, which is closed to hunting. Since the suspects posted videos of their hunts and photos of the deer on social media, the officers were able to determine the exact location where one of the suspects had posed with his deer. The officers also found blood and deer hair at the location. Social media posts also led ECO Mathis to a taxidermist in Monroe County where the deer were taken. ECO Snowden assisted in the investigation by collecting the racks as evidence, while ECO Mathis and Lieutenant Thomas drove to Wayne County to interview the suspects. During the interviews both suspects admitted to illegally taking the deer in Erie County and tagging the deer as shot in Monroe County. One of the suspects also confessed to shooting his buck with a rifle, which is illegal in Erie County. Both hunters were charged with taking deer in a closed area, illegally taking whitetail deer, hunting deer with a rifle in a non-rifle county, and failing to properly tag deer. The suspects each agreed to a Consent Order, paid a $1,000 penalty, and face revocation of their hunting privileges.
• Disturbing the Peace (Chautauqua County) — On Jan. 6, a Pennsylvania man paid a $700 penalty in the Town of Ripley Court for illegally taking a deer in a Chautauqua County neighborhood. On Nov. 22, ECO Kinney received a complaint from a resident who said he heard a shot close to his home the day before. When the complainant went outside to check things out, he observed a gray sedan quickly drive away. ECO Kinney learned the suspect was not from New York and contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission for assistance. ECO Kinney met with the hunter who admitted to illegally taking a deer, possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, and discharging a firearm from the roadway. The suspect is also facing additional charges in Pennsylvania for drug possession as the Warden observed illegal drugs in the residence while investigating the deer incident.
• Illegal Trapping (Ulster County) — On Jan. 10, ECO Johnson solved the case of an illegal deer take in the town of Denning that resulted in several additional charges for the hunter. During the 2021 regular rifle season, ECO Johnson observed an untagged deer carcass behind the residence of a suspected baited property. The Officer also discovered a conibear trap set for fisher mounted on a tree. The ECO checked the property for several weeks but didn’t see anyone. In the Southern Zone, traps must be checked every 24 hours and labeled with the trapper’s information. The trap in question had incorrect information, but Officer Johnson eventually caught up with the responsible party. The suspect admitted to killing the deer behind the residence and received three summonses for failing to tag trap property, failing to check trap every 24 hours, and failing to report deer harvest within seven days.
• Taxicab (Poaching) Confessions (Cortland County) — Two hunters are facing numerous charges for illegally taking deer while driving around in a taxicab. ECO Burdick and Lieutenant Colesante were investigating a deer jacking incident in Cortlandville in early January when they found the two suspects. The men were pulled over by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department while attempting to recover a deer shot almost 24 hours prior. After several interviews and multiple written statements, the men were each issued tickets for nine charges, including eight misdemeanors. The charges include criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a gun and a light in a motor vehicle, taking deer with the aid of artificial light, shooting from a public highway, shooting within 500 feet of an occupied dwelling, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, taking big game during closed season, taking illegal deer, and taking wildlife from a motor vehicle. The taxicab was used in both the shooting and the attempted recovery of the deer. The case will be handled in the Town of Cortlandville Court.
