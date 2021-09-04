DEC Environmental conservation officer reports for Sept. 4

In 2020, the 298 state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 29,673 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,952 tickets or arrests for crimes ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
Recent reports:
• Running Down Geese (Niagara County) — On Aug. 11, ECOs in Niagara County received a call from the town of Newfane marina reporting a van had intentionally run into a flock of geese. Security camera footage from the night in question showed the van illuminate the flock of geese with headlights and accelerate into them, killing two of the birds. ECO Holzle tracked down the driver and ticketed the subject for the illegal take of protected wildlife and taking migratory game birds with the use of a motor vehicle.
• Dangerous Turtle (Suffolk County) — On Aug. 11, ECO DeRose responded to assist Suffolk County Police with a 911 call for a ‘dangerous turtle’ in the garden of a residence. Upon arrival, ECO DeRose determined it was a large native snapping turtle with a shell almost 18 inches long. ECO DeRose, along with Suffolk County Police, safely removed the turtle and transported it to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation. After it was determined to be in good health, they released the snapping turtle into a local pond.
• Turtle Washes Up (Suffolk County) — On Aug. 14, ECO DeRose received a call from the town of Islip regarding a sea turtle that washed up on shore adjacent to a local fishing dock. ECOs DeRose and Perkins responded, meeting with an Atlantic Marine Conservation Society biologist. The responders determined it was a loggerhead sea turtle, a threatened species in New York. The sea turtle had been killed by multiple boat strikes. Tissue samples and measurements were taken of the deceased loggerhead for research purposes, but the washed-up turtle serves as a reminder to be safe while boating and always aware of potential wildlife that may be swimming close to the surface of the water.
• Playing Chicken ( Putnam County) — While on patrol on July 26, ECO Crisafulli received a call for a hawk in distress at a residence in the village of Brewster. The ECO met with the homeowner and found the hawk stuck in a chicken coop where it was being attacked by some of the chickens. Officer Crisafulli safely rescued the Red-Shouldered Hawk, which did not appear to sustain any apparent injuries. Following the incident, the ECO released the hawk and it flew away.
• Lake House Explosion (Herkimer County) — On July 30, ECO Gates responded to a house explosion in the town of Webb. The blast sent debris flying more than 200 yards into First Lake on the Fulton Chain, impacting an estimated 20 homes in the surrounding area. Herkimer County soon declared a State of Emergency. ECO Gates, accompanied by ECO Jakaub and DEC Spill Responder Reichinger, deployed a boat to help assess the damage and look for debris in the lake. Some fuel entered the lake, causing a sheen, and the ECOs assisted Reichinger to deploy a boom designed to pick up the oil. The following day, the Officers joined DEC Spill Responder Furlong to coordinate the use of a harbor boom from Eggan Environmental Services. The ECOs assisted Old Forge Fire Department and Eggan Environmental Services with deployment of the harbor boom using a patrol boat. The boom will contain the spill and allow crews to remove the fuel from the surface so it would not enter the greater lake.
• Righting the Ship (Ulster County) — On Aug. 4, while on patrol in Ulster County, ECO Chomicki responded to a 911 call for an overturned kayaker unable to swim near the DEC boat launch on Chodikee Lake in the town of Lloyd. Upon arrival, ECO Chomicki grabbed a life jacket and throw rope and headed to the launch. Once at the water, the ECO and a Police Officer from the town of Lloyd borrowed two kayaks from recreators and paddled out to the man. The Officers found the 72-year-old Staten Island man standing on a rock holding onto his kayak for balance. Although the man was wearing a life jacket, it was not properly secured, rendering it ineffective. After removing some water, the Officers returned the kayaker o his kayak and towed him back to the boat launch where he was evaluated by medical personnel. Additional responders included the New York State Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Dive Team, Highland Fire Department, Ulster Hose Dive Team, and Mobile Life Ambulance Services.
• Illegal Halloween Buck (Greene County) — On Aug. 9, ECO Palmateer concluded an illegal deer case in the town of Coxsackie. On Halloween Day during bow season, Officer Palmateer received a report from a concerned bow hunter that two subjects were observed shooting a buck with a rifle. ECO Palmateer contacted ECO Smith requesting assistance with the complaint, and the Officers interviewed the complainant who recalled seeing the two subjects walking through the woods, one of them carrying a long gun. A short time later, the complainant reported hearing two gunshots and observing the subjects dragging a buck through the woods. After obtaining the vehicle registration from the complainant, the Officers conducted an investigation, which led them to six different residences across Ulster, Greene, and Albany counties. The vehicle was improperly registered, preventing the ECOs from pinpointing its location. After interviewing multiple parties, taking statements, and following leads, the ECOs determined the deer was at a residence in the hamlet of Earlton in the town of Coxsackie. At this location, the Officers observed an eight-point buck hanging and two men standing next to it. After interviewing the subjects, the ECOs discovered the buck was shot by a subject who already harvested a buck during bow season, but tagged it with someone else’s tag. The deer was wounded by an arrow on the previous evening and the two men returned to the woods the following day to shoot it with the rifle. ECO Palmateer ticketed the subject who illegally harvested the buck for multiple violations of Environmental Conservation Law. That subject paid $1,000 in fines. The Officers seized the deer and transported it to DEC’s Wildlife Health Lab. ECO Smith ticketed two other subjects for lending tags to another and accessory to the illegal take of whitetail deer. These charges are still pending in court.
