DEC Environmental Conservation Officer reports published June 12

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) police 0fficers (ECOs) and investigators enforce state Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 2020, the 298 ECOs and Investigators across the state responded to 29,673 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,952 tickets or arrests for crimes ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations. If you witness an environmental crime or believe a violation of environmental law occurred, please call the DEC Division of Law Enforcement hotline at 1-844-DEC-ECOS (1-844-332-3267).
Recent reports:
• Deer jacking (Jefferson County) — On June 2, three individuals pleaded guilty and paid fines for charges related to the illegal taking of deer in Jefferson County in 2020. Last year on Dec. 5, ECO Jackson received a call from a resident who saw a spotlight shining in the field across from his home and heard a gunshot and a vehicle rev its engine before speeding away. ECO Jackson responded and located a dead buck in the field. The ECO remained at the location with the expectation that the shooter would return to recover the animal and called in Lt. Bartoszewski to help canvass the area. Lt. Bartoszewski located a dead doe in the area, and a few hours later, the two officers heard a gunshot ring out. After determining where the shot originated, the ECOs located an older model Dodge minivan with three subjects inside. The men had two spotlights, two rifles, and a shotgun. A blue tarp in the rear of the van had dried blood and dear hair on it. The subjects admitted to shooting at a deer in the area, but would not take responsibility for the dead buck or doe found nearby. The three men were arrested and arraigned on multiple charges including taking deer with the aid of a spotlight, possession of a loaded gun in a motor vehicle, and discharging a firearm from a public highway. The subjects appeared in the Town of Ellisburg Court, pleaded guilty, and each agreed to a civil penalty of $1,000.
• Fish out of season (Long Island) — During a recent patrol at the U.S. Coast Guard Station at Fire Island, ECOs Cacciola and Perkins observed a fisherman casting a line into the Fire Island Inlet. The Officers checked in with the angler and discovered that he possessed a black plastic bag in a cooler with one Bluefish and one Tautog. Not currently in season, the Tautog was also undersized at 14 inches. The ECOs charged the angler with taking a fish out of season and catching an undersized fish.
• Illegally possessed fawn (Greene County) — On June 3, ECOs Smith and Palmateer investigated a complaint about an illegally possessed whitetail fawn. ECO Smith attempted to contact the subject, who was actively avoiding law enforcement. In response, the Officers waited outside the subject’s home for several hours before he emerged from the residence with the fawn. The ECOs apprehended the man and after interviewing him, learned that he had illegally possessed the fawn for about four days and fed it a combination of sugar water and goat’s milk, neither of which are healthy nor beneficial to wild fawns. The ECOs transported the fawn to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator in Greene County, where it was determined to be malnourished. The man was issued a ticket for possessing protected wildlife without a permit, returnable to the Town of Cairo Court.
• Surprising eagle fight (Nassau County) — On June 10, Lieutenant Reilly received a call for help from Muttontown Police. The Officers responded to a residence where the homeowner had heard a ruckus in his backyard and was surprised to see two bald eagles fighting on his lawn. When the Muttontown Police Officers arrived, the winning male had already flown away but the other adult male was sitting stunned along the bushes. Lt. Reilly and ECO Small responded and called a local rehabilitator with raptor experience to assist in the capture and care of the animal. The ECOs and Muttontown Police Officers assisted in corralling the animal and the rehabilitator put the eagle into a carrier. The eagle had cuts on its head and feet and was taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.
• Not the winning fish (Suffolk County) — On June 12, ECOs Dickson and Cacciola conducted a boat patrol for marine fishing enforcement on the Long Island Sound near Stony Brook, the same day a fluke tournament was being hosted by a local yacht club. During the tournament, the ECOs discovered one of the boats in possession of two undersized fluke measuring 16.5 and 18 inches. The captain of the vessel said he was unaware that the minimum size of fluke is 19 inches. Officers issued the subject a ticket for possession of undersized fluke returnable to Suffolk First District Court.
• Eagle rescue (Schoharie County) — On June 13, ECO Burgess received a call reporting an injured eagle on I-90 westbound near Canajoharie. New York State Department of Transportation workers removing debris from the road noticed the eagle attempt to fly from thick grass off the highway to no avail. ECO Burgess waded through eight-foot phragmites and swampy conditions with a net and succeeded in getting the injured bird. It is believed the eagle was struck by a vehicle and ended up trapped in the swampy area off the roadway. ECO Burgess transported the bird to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center, where it tested positive for lead exposure and is being treated for its injuries.
• Fawn rescue (Schoharie County) — On June 17, ECO Burgess received a call from Forest Ranger Skudlarek reporting an injured fawn at the base of a waterfall overlook at Mine Kill State Park in Schoharie County. A park official, concerned that the public might attempt to rescue the fawn and put themselves at risk of injury, reached out to DEC for help. ECO Burgess and Ranger Skudlarek made their way to the bottom of the falls with equipment to secure the deer. While Officer Burgess captured the deer and secured it for transport up the bank, Ranger Skudlarek created a rope system to lift the packaged fawn safely to the top. The combination of the ECO’s wildlife knowledge and Forest Ranger’s rope and rescue training resulted in a successful rescue. Once safely at the top, the Officers transported the fawn to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center for treatment.
