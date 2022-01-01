DEC Forest Ranger/ECO reports for Dec. 31

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York state.
In 2020, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 492 search and rescue missions, extinguished 192 wildfires that burned a total of more than 1,122 acres, participated in eight prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate more than 203 acres, and worked on cases that resulted in 3,131 tickets or arrests.
• Wilderness Search: On Dec. 16 at 5:50 p.m., Forest Ranger Pries responded to a call for a lost hiker at Breakneck Ridge State Park in Dutchess County. With the assistance of the North Highland and Cold Spring fire departments, Ranger Pries located the hiker about an hour later. The 29-year-old from Chappaqua did not have a headlamp so he was unable to see the trail. Ranger Pries assisted the hiker through a steep and rocky area and both were out of the woods by 7:40 p.m.
• Debris Fire: On Dec. 21 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Hicks overheard a Suffolk County dispatch call for a debris fire in Yaphank in the Town of Brookhaven. Ranger Hicks responded along with Brookhaven and Yaphank fire departments. The fire was caused by a homeowner dumping fireplace ash onto debris behind his home. The responders suppressed the 0.3 acre fire in approximately one hour and Ranger Hicks educated the homeowner about proper disposal to help prevent a fire from happening again.
If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it's for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: https://www.dec.ny.gov/about/667.html
Environmental Conservation Police reports
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators in 2020 responded to 29,673 calls and worked on cases across the state that resulted in 11,952 tickets or arrests for crimes ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
If you witness an environmental crime or believe a violation of environmental law occurred, please call the DEC Division of Law Enforcement hotline at 1-844-DEC-ECOS (1-844-332-3267).
• Baiting Again: In September, ECO Gross received a complaint about possible baiting on a property in the Town of Hornby. The ECO confirmed a history of deer baiting on the same property dating back to 2017, and the owner was ticketed. On Sept. 29, ECOs Gross and Crain observed a stand on the property baited with a mineral block and corn. On Oct. 2, ECOs Gross and Lomozik returned to the area to patrol when they noticed the suspect’s vehicle parked behind them. The officers spoke to the driver, who owns the property, and noticed a dead buck in the bed of his truck. After a brief interview, the hunter admitted to shooting the buck the previous night from the baited stand. He paid a $500 civil penalty for illegally taking a deer, hunting with the aid of a pre-established bait pile, and placing a salt lick on lands inhabited by deer. Since this was the hunter’s second bating offense within five years, he lost his hunting privileges for three years. The deer was donated to a local charity.
• Lost Hunter Located: On Nov. 22, ECO Crain responded to a report of an 81-year-old hunter missing from his hunting party in the Italy Hill State Forest, Yates County. The group was preparing to leave the area from the West Lighting Road Parking Lot when they noticed the subject was missing. Forest Rangers Dormer, Staples, and Cordell and three members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist in the search. ECO Crain advised that he would check the four-wheel drive road off Dunn Road and surrounding camps, while others spread out in the woods. Shortly thereafter, ECO Crain received a report from 911 that the subject had walked out to 1515 Italy Valley Road. The Officer responded to the address with members of the Yates County Sherriff’s office and found the man in good health.
