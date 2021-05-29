New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. Here’s a compilation of recent reports:
• Deer poachers pay the price (Wayne County) — Two poachers recently paid fines for illegally taking a deer near Palmyra. On Dec. 17, 2020, ECO Younglove received a call about a deer shot from the road. The ECO arrived at the reported location and found a New York State Police (NYSP) trooper and Palmyra police officer already on scene. After receiving a description of the vehicle, ECO Younglove watched the area for several hours and eventually spotted a vehicle matching the description. The officer saw the vehicle’s occupants load the deer into the back of the truck. The vehicle was stopped and the ECO charged the first poacher with seven misdemeanors and violations, including criminal possession of a weapon, illegally taking whitetail deer, taking deer with the aid of an artificial light, possession of a loaded gun in a vehicle, and other Environmental Conservation Law crimes. The Palmyra police officer charged the second poacher with illegally taking whitetail deer and hunting from a vehicle. The two poachers paid $1,900 in fines and officers seized a firearm used in the deer jacking for destruction.
• Duck rescue (Sullivan County) — On May 12, ECO Grose received a report about baby wood ducks found in Woodridge. A worker with a company clearing trees around power lines in the village discovered the baby ducks in a tree that was cut down and quickly notified DEC. Officer Grose arrived and located 10 babies and two eggs about to hatch. ECO Grose contacted a local wildlife rehabilitator, who advised that the best course of action would be to return to the ducks to a nearby tree. The lively and vocal ducklings quickly adapted to their new home.
• Wilderness rescue (Essex County) — On May 18 at 8:15 p.m., Forest Ranger Evans responded to coordinates just north of Indian Falls in the Eastern High Peaks for a 20-year-old woman from Troy who temporarily lost consciousness on the trail. The subject had regained consciousness and was being hydrated with assistance from her hiking group. Ranger Evans met the group near Indian Falls at 10:15 p.m. After providing a medical assessment and further hydration, the ranger walked the hiker to the Adirondak Loj, arriving at 12:48 a.m. The subject declined further medical care.
• Hiker rescued (Essex County) — On May 20 at 6:32 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Essex County 911 requesting Forest Ranger assistance for a search for a missing 29-year-old man from Port Henry in the Lincoln Pond area of Ampersand Mountain near the Town of Elizabethtown. Four Forest Rangers, along with members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police (NYSP), conducted search efforts throughout the night while search plans were made for the following day. Prior to sunset, NYSP Aviation flew over the search area with negative results. On May 21 at 4 a.m., the lost man was located 5.2 miles from his last known location, tired but in good condition. The subject had walked logging roads and ATV trails to the hamlet of Westport, where he was located by NYSP.
• Wilderness rescue (Greene County) — On May 21, at 5:45 p.m., Greene County 911 notified DEC’s Central Dispatch regarding two lost hikers from Rochester in the Windham-Blackhead Range Wilderness, possibly on the Escarpment Trail near the Town of Jewett. Forest Rangers Dawson and Fox responded. At 10:30 p.m., Rangers reached one of hikers who reported she couldn’t continue as she was experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion. She was administered basic first aid until she was able to continue. The hiker reached the trailhead at 11:45 p.m., and was reunited with her companion.
• Wilderness search (Essex County) — On May 22 at 6:46 p.m., Essex County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting a 25-year-old woman from Kinderhook missing from the Upper Works trailhead in the High Peaks Wilderness Area near the Town of Newcomb. She was last seen by a passing hiker four hours earlier approximately four miles from the trailhead. Forest Rangers Sabo and Quinn responded, along with two AFRs and the Lake Colden Caretaker. AFR Jackson advised that he located the missing hiker on his assigned trail sweep, and then escorted the subject back to the trailhead where she was reunited with her hiking party.
