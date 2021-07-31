New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Here’s a compilation of recent reports:
• Wilderness Search (Essex County): On July 22 at 11 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a pair of hikers reporting that a member of their party was overdue from hiking Mount Marcy in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. Forest Ranger LaPierre responded to the Adirondak Loj parking lot to interview the reporting party. At 1:36 a.m., Ranger LaPierre located the 33-year-old subject from New York City up the trail from Marcy Dam. The subject had suffered a knee injury, was unable to walk, and likely dehydrated. The Ranger splinted the injury, and provided the hiker with warmth, food, and water. She escorted the hiker back to the outpost and set him up in a sleeping bag so he could rest while the Ranger continued back to the Loj. Ranger LaPierre then drove a UTV in to pick up the subject, and at 4:45 a.m., the hiker was reunited with his party and taken for further medical care.
• Wilderness Rescue (Greene County): On July 23 at approximately 6 p.m., Greene County 911 Dispatch contacted Forest Ranger Fox regarding an injured 49-year-old hiker from South River, New Jersey, on the Kaaterskill Falls Trail. Forest Ranger Fox responded to the hiker’s location with Rangers Brand, Franceschina, Gullen, Nelson, and Slade. Once on scene, the hiker’s ankle was splinted and she was carried out in a Stokes basket by Rangers, personnel from the Cedar Grove/Centerville Fire Department, Greene County Medics, Haines Falls Fire Department, Twin Cloves Rescue Team, and Tannersville Rescue Squad. At 10:45 p.m., the hiker was brought to the trailhead on Route 23A and transported to a local hospital by Hunter Ambulance.
• Wilderness Rescue (Greene County): On July 24 at 5:15 p.m., DEC’s Central Dispatch contacted Forest Ranger Fox regarding a 67-year-old hiker from Saugerties who had fallen on the Escarpment Trail near North Lake. Forest Ranger Fox and Assistant Forest Rangers France and Lasselle administered first aid to the hiker. With the help of Greene County Paramedics, Haines Falls Fire Department, Hunter Ambulance, Hunter Police Department, and Tannersville Rescue Squad, responders carried the subject out of the woods. At 6:30 p.m., she was transported to a local hospital by Hunter Ambulance.
• Wilderness Search (Washington County): On July 24 at 7:22 p.m., Forest Rangers Donegan and Savarie responded to a call for help from a group of hikers on Buck Mountain in the Lake George Wilderness Area. The hikers reported that while exploring the summit of the mountain, a 14-year-old hiker from Mahwah, New Jersey, walked away from the group and was missing. While Rangers were hiking in to meet the party, the missing girl made her way off the mountain to a trailhead on the other side. Ranger Donegan met up with the group of hikers and escorted them off the mountain, reuniting them with the missing girl at 11:25 p.m.
