DEC Forest Ranger reports published June 19

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Here’s a compilation of recent reports:
• Town of Cattaraugus (Cattaraugus County) — On June 2 at 2 p.m., Forest Ranger Rogers responded to a wildland fire at an old log mill site. Fire personnel and equipment from Cattaraugus, Little Valley, Leon, Conewango, East Randolph, and Randolph fire departments also responded to assist. The one-acre fire, which burned old mill slabs and brush, is currently under investigation.
• Town of Clifton (St. Lawrence County) — On June 3 at 6:05 p.m., Forest Ranger Morehouse received a call from staff at the Wanakena Ranger School reporting a student lost in the woods. Two Forest Rangers responded to assist Ranger School staff who were able to locate the missing 30-year-old student from Marcellus by using cell phone coordinates. Rangers helped her use her compass to find her way out of the woods and the incident concluded by 8 p.m.
• Town of North Elba (Essex County) — On June 4 at 1:06 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call reporting a 20-year-old man from Penfield overdue from a hiking trip in the Lake Placid Region. Per Forest Ranger Acting Lt Balerno, Rangers began searching trailheads in the High Peaks for the man’s vehicle. At 1:50 p.m., Forest Ranger Evans found the vehicle at the Adirondak Loj parking lot with no itinerary in the register book. After speaking to the reporting party further, Ranger Evans determined he was hiking Mount Marcy. Five Forest Rangers and Assistant Forest Rangers, along with two caretakers, responded to the location to assist with the search. New York State Police Aviation with a Forest Ranger on board performed two flights over the area with negative results. At 9:25 p.m., the missing hiker was located a quarter mile up the trail from the Panther Gorge lean-to. Forest Ranger Scott advised they would spend the night in the lean-to and head out the following morning. On June 5, Ranger Scott and the hiker walked out to the Elk Lake trailhead. Ranger Evans then transported the man back to North Elba where he was reunited with his family. All resources were cleared from the scene at 2:15 p.m.
• Town of Wilmington (Essex County) — On June 5 at 4:58 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a group of four hikers on the Whiteface Mountain trail reporting that a 23-year-old female hiker in their party suffered a knee injury approximately one mile from the summit. The injured woman from Buffalo was able to bear some weight on the knee and the group was advised by Forest Ranger Lt. Kallen, via dispatch, to continue to the summit for extraction by vehicle. Forest Ranger Curcio responded by driving up the Whiteface toll road to the summit. Once on scene, Ranger Curcio hiked down to the group and splinted the injured party’s knee. She also supplied the hikers with headlamps and additional clothing before assisting them to the summit. The group reached Ranger Curcio’s vehicle at 10:46 p.m., where they were later driven down the toll road and then assisted by a New York State Police patrol unit in getting back to their vehicle. The incident concluded at 12:20 a.m.
• Town of Clifton (St. Lawrence County) — On June 11 at 10:23 a.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Garmin Inreach Services reporting a 50-year-old woman from Vernon, New Jersey, with a broken ankle on the Olmstead Pond Trail, in the Five Ponds Wilderness. Three Forest Rangers and two Assistant Forest Rangers, along with the Cranberry Lake Rescue Squad and Star Lake Rescue, responded. Once on scene, rescuers splinted the hiker’s leg and she was carried out to a waiting rescue boat. The hiker was then transported across Cranberry Lake where an ambulance brought her to a local hospital for additional medical care.
• Town of Schroon (Essex County) — On June 13 at 4:21 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call reporting that a woman at a tent site in the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness Area was experiencing difficulty breathing, hives, and dizziness after an insect bite. Forest Rangers Arnold and Donegan responded and at 6:30 p.m., Ranger Arnold advised that they made contact with the woman who started walking out with her father. The 34-year-old woman from Utica began to improve after a passing hiker gave her Benadryl. The Rangers escorted them the remainder of the distance back to the trailhead via a six-wheeler. At 7:40 p.m., the hiker was back out to the trailhead and said she would seek further medical assistance on her own.
