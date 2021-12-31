DEC honors young Niagara County angler

After learning of Harry Hazlett’s struggle with bone cancer and his passion for fishing, Environmental Conservation Officer Kevin Holzle reached out to the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation's Division of Fish and Wildlife to spearhead the creation of a new Exceptional Angler award.
In collaboration with Charter Captain Ned Librock of Catching Dreams charters—a not-for-profit organization in Western New York that provides chartered fishing tours to young cancer patients including Harry — ECO Holzle reached out to Harry’s family and arranged a surprise award presentation.
On Dec. 15, ECO Holzle hand-delivered the “Exceptional Angler” award to Harry at his home in Niagara County, along with more than $100 in lures, tackle and other items donated by the New York Conservation Officers Association.
DEC Fisheries’ Aquatic Biologist Michael Todd and Charter Captain Ned Librock also attended and helped present the award.
ECO Holzle’s compassion and extra effort were appreciated by Harry and his family and created a memorable moment that inspired everyone involved.
