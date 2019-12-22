New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officers recently rescued an injured bald eagle from Letchworth State Park.
On Dec. 14, DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers Ronald Gross and Joshua Crain responded to Letchworth State Park in Wyoming County to rescue the injured bald eagle from the edge of the gorge.
The officers were aided by a New York State Parks Police officer.
The eagle was transported to Cornell University Wildlife Health Services, where it was diagnosed with a broken wing. The eagle is receiving treatment and expected to be rehabilitated and released in approximately three months.
In 2018, the 288 ECOs across the state responded to 21,668 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 20,665 tickets or arrests for crimes ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
If you witness an environmental crime or believe a violation of environmental law occurred, please call the DEC Division of Law Enforcement hotline at 1-844-DEC-ECOS (1-844-332-3267).
