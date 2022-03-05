DEC police reports published March 5

State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests.
A look at recent reports.
• Teamwork Stops Polluters (Suffolk County) — On Feb. 15, ECOs Della Rocco and Boyes and Technical Sergeant Clark conducted a joint truck detail with the Suffolk County Sherriff’s Department and New York State Department of Transportation in Southampton. The Officers monitored passing trucks looking for air quality, waste transporter, and pesticide applicator violations. ECOs used smoke meters to determine if particulate levels in the exhaust systems of vehicles were compliant with air quality requirements. They also addressed leaking petroleum-based liquids. Officers issued several summonses and even took some trucks out of service on the spot for noncompliance with New York State safety and environmental regulations.
• Deer Rescued from Icy Waters (Suffolk County) — While on patrol recently in Suffolk County, ECO Della Rocco heard a call on the radio about a deer that had fallen through the ice off Smith Point in the town of Mastic. Officer Della Rocco responded to the location with members of the Suffolk County Marine Bureau and Suffolk County Park Rangers. Utilizing ice rescue training, the ECO assisted Suffolk County Marine in rescuing the deer from the ice. Once back on shore, ECO Della Rocco and local wildlife rescue personnel revived the deer using blankets and a warm vehicle. The deer was brought to a wildlife rehabilitator for monitoring and released the next morning, alive and well.
• Another Icy Situation (Sullivan County) — On Feb. 16, ECO Parker, New York State Police, and local fire departments responded to an excavator rollover in the town of Delaware. Upon arrival, ECO Parker noticed diesel fuel leaking into a nearby creek. The Officer sent photographs of the area to DEC Spill Responders who helped to coordinate a plan of action to mitigate and address the spill. ECO Parker relayed instructions to the local towing company. The company quickly righted the excavator, which stopped the spill, and DEC oversaw the cleanup of the remaining fuel with absorbents.
• Fishing Tournament Incident (Sullivan County) — On Feb. 20, ECOs Wood, Doroski, and Johnson were patrolling the annual “King of the Ice” fishing contest on White Lake in Sullivan County when they received a report that an ATV had broken through the ice. The Officers responded and found that the two ATV riders had already been rescued without injury. The riders inadvertently rode into open water near a bubbler, which is typically used to keep ice from forming/damaging docks and boat houses. The ECOs stayed on scene to monitor recovery of the ATV and relay information to DEC Spill Responders. No environmental impacts were reported from the incident.
