DEC rescinds opinion on proposed asphalt plant

TOWN OF NIAGARA — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has reversed its position on the proposed asphalt plant near Niagara University.
While time for public comment on the proposed plant expired Monday at the DEC, the state agency had already recently rescinded its declaration that the plant would have no significant environmental impact.
This came after the Niagara town board, in early April, rescinded its vote of approval for the plans and sent the matter to the Niagara County Planning Board.
The town board had originally been advised that its approval of a new asphalt plant by AL Asphalt did not require first sending the plan to the county planning board. The town board approved the plan in July 2020.
AL Asphalt, prior to selecting the site at 4660 Witmer Road near Niagara University, had unsuccessfully tried to build an asphalt plant in Hamburg and was unable, due to public outcry and a court ruling that an environmental impact study would be required.
In the Niagara region, similar opposition erupted after an announcement by the DEC that it was seeking public comments on the air quality permit application filed by AL Asphalt representatives.
The company’s permit application noted the plant would produce about 150,000 tons of hot asphalt from April to November and would keep carbon monoxide emission below 100 tons a year and emission of volatile organic compounds below l50 tons a year. The DEC had issued a "negative declaration," indicating its anticipation the plant would not have a significant impact on the environment. After the outcry, the DEC extended the period for written public comments to Monday from April 2.
The town board voted to rescind its approval and refer AL Asphalt's plan to the county planning board on April 7, after fielding protests from NU, the Town and Village of Lewiston and area political representatives. In addition, 2,500 people had signed an online petition denouncing the plan.
In July, when the board approved the plant proposal, the members had been counseled that they did not have to send the proposal to the Niagara County Planning Board, despite an inter-municipal agreement between the county and the town to refer projects adjacent to other municipalities to the county board, Town Supervisor Lee Wallace said at the time. The board’s vote to rescind its approval corrected that matter, he explained.
On April 23, the DEC rescinded its negative declaration, citing the town board's action on the matter and also noting that the proposed plant site is in an Environmental Justice area, which is a designated area that is currently or historically disproportionately affected by pollution and associated health impacts.
The county planning board is expected to consider the proposed plant at its monthly meeting on May 17.
