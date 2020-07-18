DEC telling state park visitors to take out their trash

In response to community concerns about increasing amounts of litter left behind by visitors to New York’s natural areas, State Department of Environmental Conservation officials are reminding outdoor adventurers to follow the principles of Leave No Trace.
DEC is receiving increased reports of visitors leaving trash behind after trips to state lands, waters, and facilities, particularly in the Adirondack Park and the Catskills.
“During the State’s ongoing response to COVID-19, New Yorkers are desperate for a chance to get outside, change up the scenery, and get a breath of fresh air. It’s great that so many people are enjoying the outdoors this summer, but it’s disheartening to see litter and garbage left behind,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “It’s a simple fix. Whatever you bring in with you should leave with you as well. Play Smart * Play Safe * Play Local this summer and follow the principles of Leave No Trace.”
Litter is both an eyesore and poses a danger to local wildlife and delicate ecosystems. DEC is encouraging visitors to the state’s natural areas and facilities to keep New York’s environment clean by properly disposing of waste. Follow these tips to Leave No Trace:
• Carry out what you carry in. Don’t leave trash, food, gear, or any other personal belongings behind.
• Trash your trash. Use designated receptacles when available or carry your trash in a small bag so you can throw it out at home. Never put trash in outhouses or porta-potties.
• Use designated bathroom facilities when available. If traveling, use the rest areas closest to your destination before you arrive. Learn how to dig a cat hole (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-Ej5m6gr1U) and properly dispose of your human waste for the times when nature calls and a bathroom is not available.
During the COVID-19 public health crisis, take extra precautions when picking up trash you find on the trail. Wear gloves and make sure to hand sanitize when you are done.
Earlier this summer, DEC and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation launched the PLAY SMART * PLAY SAFE * PLAY LOCAL campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to recreate safely, responsibly, and locally this summer and to always treat fellow outdoor adventurers with respect. The campaign invites people to use common sense to protect themselves and others when enjoying the outdoors.
