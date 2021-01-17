The North Tonawanda Department of Youth, Recreation, Parks & Seniors is accepting in-office appointments for golf ID/pass registrations for Deerwood Golf Course. Customers can book an appointment online at www.ntparksrec.com or by calling 695-8520.
Golf ID/passes will not be available for renewal online as all ID pictures need to be updated and new passes distributed due to updates in the system. Residents are reminded they need to bring a valid driver license and one additional form of residency proof (i.e. utility bill, insurance card, etc). Lastly customers are encouraged to bring and turn in their old ID/pass card for entry into a monthly drawing for a $10 Deerwood Gift Certificate. For a list of current id/pass rates visit www.deerwoodgc.com
In addition to golf passes, the Recreation Department is also accepting appointments for boat launch trailer permit stickers ($30 residents, $40 non-residents), though the permit stickers can also be obtained through online registration at www.ntparksrec.com.
For questions, call 695-8520 or email ntparksrec@northtonawanda.org.
