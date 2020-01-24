Defense attorney suggests ex-boyfriend killed Steingasser

LOCKPORT -- Attorneys for the accused killer of Mandy Steingasser have asked a Niagara County Court judge to allow them to argue to a jury that another man may, in fact, be her killer.
The explosive charge was made during a more than two-hour-long hearing on Friday morning, where prosecutors and the defense team for Joseph Belstadt continued to battle over what evidence will be allowed during the trial of the 25-year-old homicide case.
Prosecutors told Judge Sara Sheldon that Belstadt's lawyers had no "credible evidence" to back up their claim. They also objected to arguments over the claim in open court, where reporters were present.
"I'm concerned about a proffer before the press, over a person who has never been charged with a crime," Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek told Sheldon.
The judge permitted the arguments to go forward in open court. The Niagara Gazette is withholding the name of the person at the center of the defense claims because he has not been charged in the case.
Defense attorney Michelle Bergevin told the judge that she should be able to argue to a jury that a boyfriend of Steingasser's could have been her killer because his DNA was found in the teen's underwear.
"It is in the victim's underwear not just once, but twice," Bergevin said. "(He) was a boyfriend of Ms. Steingasser and they had been together just before (her disappearance)."
Bergevin said that the former boyfriend, who now lives out-of-state, gave "inconsistent statements" to police investigators in 2018 about whether he and Steingasser had been intimate and about when he moved from North Tonawanda to a home in another state.
In arguing that the link between the former boyfriend and the DNA in Steingasser's underwear should be presented to a jury as proof of a possible killer other than Belstadt, Bergevin said, "And jurors should know whose DNA was not on Ms. Steingasser's body, Joseph Belstadt's."
"The jury should be able to have this evidence. This is what exonerates defendants. This what the Innocence Project (a program that uses DNA evidence to show some defendants are wrongly convicted) does," Bergevin continued. "(Prosecutors) are trying to hide this information. We've got semen in a dead girl's underwear."
Prosecutors immediately challenged Bergevin's statement, telling the court, "The DNA was not semen."
The lead defense attorney also suggested that police and prosecutors ignored evidence pointing to the former boyfriend.
There is more proof that (the former boyfriend) is the murderer in this case than Joseph Belstadt is," Bergevin said. "They have more evidence of (the former boyfriend). They just chose not to look at him."
"(He) was not a suspect due to the law enforcement investigation," Wojtaszek replied.
The DA also told Sheldon that prosecutors had made the results of the DNA testing on Steingasser's underwear known to the defense and that there was an explanation for the DNA discovery.
"DNA in the underwear does not make him the killer," Wojtaszek told the judge. "He admitted that they had had intimate contact and he was not here on the night she disappeared."
Wojtaszek said prosecutors had witnesses who could place the former boyfriend "five states away" at the time of Steingasser's disappearance.
Sheldon said she would issue a decision on the defense request within two weeks. But the judge expressed some doubt about whether the defense had met their burden of proof.
"My understanding (of the case law) is unknown (DNA) samples would open this up," Sheldon said from the bench. "But known samples, with an explanation, I'm not sure."
Belstadt's trial is scheduled to begin on March 9.
He has been the prime suspect for police since Steingasser, who was 17 at the time, disappeared in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 1993. She was last seen alive at around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.
Information developed by investigators looking into her disappearance pointed to Belstadt as the last person she had been with before vanishing. Witnesses told police they saw Steingasser getting into Belstadt’s car.
Five weeks after her disappearance, Steingasser’s body was discovered and recovered from Bond Lake in Lewiston.
Although investigators recovered evidence from the scene, including DNA, much of it was degraded. Police and prosecutors concluded then that they lacked enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury or to arrest Belstadt at that time.
In late 2017, prosecutors reopened their investigation and took another look at the evidence. That reopening included a retesting of the DNA evidence using more sophisticated technologies that weren’t available in 1993.
Prosecutors say that the retesting of two hairs found in Belstadt's car provided them with the forensic link they needed to finally charge Belstadt with Steingasser's murder.
A Niagara County grand jury has indicted Belstadt on a charge of second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is free on $250,000 bail.
Sheldon refused another defense request to dismiss the indictment against Belstadt. The judge ruled that evidence presented to the grand jury was not prejudicial and was sufficient to support the murder charge.
The judge also barred testimony from a jailhouse informant that she found had been acting as "an agent of the police."
