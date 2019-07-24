Defense attorneys argued Wednesday in Niagara County Court that David F. Pryor III was not the person who shot two men outside of a Niagara Falls bar Aug. 26, 2018, leaving one with lifelong impairments.
Pryor, 26, is accused of shooting Seth O'Harrow and Samuel Musolino with a handgun after a fight outside of Poppy's Place, on Cayuga Drive in the Falls. Pryor is facing two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman, in her opening statements, said O'Harrow and Musolino had no interaction with Pryor in the bar and that all three happened to leave about the same time. Once outside, O'Harrow got into a scuffle with a man identified as Pryor's cousin. Bowman said Pryor then pulled out a handgun, which Musolino tried to grab.
Pryor then shot Musolino once in the chest and O'Harrow once in the back, left side of the head, and fled, according to Bowman.
Musolino tried to grab the gun from Pryor just before the shooting.
Musolino tried to drive himself and O'Harrow to a hospital, but after drifting out of consciousness, he crashed into a center median near Seventh and Niagara streets, blowing out three tires. Police and paramedics responded to the crash scene and transported Musolino and O'Harrow to the Erie County Medical Center, where O'Harrow was rushed into surgery.
O'Harrow remained at ECMC until November, having spent most of the time in a coma, Bowman said. The gunshot wound has left him with permanent injuries, including a scarred head, loss of his sense of smell and difficulty speaking.
"Sammy and Seth's lives were changed in the blink of an eye at the hands of David Pryor," Bowman said.
Defense attorney Michele Bergevin offered a different recounting of the night, saying O'Harrow and Musolino had knocked a man to the ground outside of Poppy's Place and repeatedly kicked him. She also said police failed to test much of the available DNA evidence at the scene, and that witnesses were highly intoxicated both when they saw the shooting and when they gave statements to investigators.
"When the police fail to do a thorough job, when they fail to do a thorough investigation, when they take shortcuts, a man stands accused of a crime he did not commit," Bergevin said in her opening statements.
But O'Harrow testified Wednesday that neither he nor Musolino kicked Pryor's cousin while he was on the ground. O'Harrow said he "put him on the ground," after the two got into an argument near O'Harrow's car that escalated into a physical fight.
"Sam was on my right, and that's when he got shot. I was trying to run, and that's when he shot me in the head," said O'Harrow, shortly before identifying Pryor as the shooter.
In late May, Pryor rejected a plea offer to two counts of first-degree assault; Judge Sara Sheldon had agreed to sentenced him to no more than 10 years in prison on each conviction. Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman said at the time prosecutors will seek a life sentence for Pryor as a persistent felony offender.
Pryor shot a man in the shoulder with a sawed-off shotgun in the Falls Jan. 13, 2010, according to a Niagara Falls police report, which characterized the shooting as a reckless accident. Pryor, who was convicted of burglary and attempted burglary in a separate case, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to three years in state prison.
