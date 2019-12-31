NORTH TONAWANDA — Kaleida Health will sell a portion of DeGraff Memorial Hospital, just months after announcing the discontinuation of many services at the hospital to focus on its recently renovated emergency department.
Kaleida Health announced on Tuesday that it has retained Pyramid Brokerage Company to find a buyer for the hospital's five-story main tower. In a release provided by the hospital, the sale is being billed as a "redevelopment opportunity."
"Beginning (Jan. 1), we will focus the DeGraff Memorial campus around its new $8 million emergency department, related ancillary services (like imaging and lab) as well as primary care," Kaleida said in the release. "There has already been strong interest in reusing the hospital tower. Interests have ranged from multi-family redevelopment to senior housing and social services."
The 85,000 square foot tower, located at Tremont Street and Twin Cities Memorial Highway, is located in a federal redevelopment area. Kaleida also said in the release that it has been working with Niagara County to assess reuse opportunities for the facility.
The sale will not affect the DeGraff Skilled Nursing Facility on the northern end of the campus, or the hospital's Wellness Center.
Kaleida says that, despite a decade of fighting "to keep open and even grow" the hospital, changes were made and priorities were reassessed "mainly due to population loss and the changes in health care locally." Since 20112, Kaleida said, there has been a 33% decrease in inpatient admissions, a 54% decrease in outpatient surgeries and a 63% decrease in inpatient surgeries at DeGraff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.