The Susan Muffley Act, which would restore pension benefits for thousands of Delphi retirees, was reintroduced in Congress this week. Among the sponsors is U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, who represents New York’s 24th Congressional District of which Lockport is a part.
The bill calls for salaried retirees of Delphi to receive full benefits going forward and a lump sum payment, plus 6% interest, to make up for reductions imposed after the Delphi Salary Pension Plan was terminated in 2009, in the aftermath of Delphi bankruptcy proceedings and a takeover by General Motors. Approximately 21,000 covered, salaried Delphi employees, including more than 2,300 in New York, saw their pension benefits reduce by up to 70%.
The bill was introduced in the 118th Congress by Tenney and representatives Mike Turner, R-Ohio, Dan Kildee, D-Michigan, and Gwen Moore, D-Wisconsin.
The Susan Muffley Act, named after the deceased spouse of a Delphi retiree, passed in the House in 2022 but was not taken up by the Senate.
