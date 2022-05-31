Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.