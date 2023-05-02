All current members of the board of directors of Western Regional Off-Tracking Betting Corp. would be relieved of their duties under language included in the New York state budget bills, which are slated for approval by state lawmakers later today.
Democrats in control of both houses of the state legislature are poised to approve provisions for changing the makeup of the board that oversees WROTB gaming sites across Western and Central New York, including Batavia Downs horse racing track, casino and hotel. The total number of board members would be reduced to 15 from 17 while representatives of Erie County and the City of Buffalo are added.
Prominent Republicans including U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, NY-24, and state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt last week suggested the move would shift control to larger municipal governments at the expense of smaller, rural communities in WROTB's service area.
Supporters of the reform effort characterized it as necessary to address numerous questions about the inner workings of OTB.
The public benefit corporation is currently involved in an undisclosed investigation and was previously criticized by state auditors who found OTB officials misused resources purchased with public money, including tickets to sporting events and concerts that were supposed to be part of the entity's promotional program.
This is a developing story and this newspaper will provide additional information online and in Wednesday's print edition.
