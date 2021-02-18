Dennis Virtuoso announces his retirement

NIAGARA FALLS — One of only two members to serve for three decades in the Niagara County Legislature, Dennis Virtuoso announced Wednesday that he will not seek election to a 16th term.
“With a heavy heart I am announcing today my retirement from the Niagara County Legislature,” Virtuoso, the longtime Democratic caucus leader, wrote in a post on his Facebook page. “It was a difficult decision because I love my job as a legislator. I have always served with honesty and integrity for the people of my district, city and Niagara County.”
The only other Niagara County legislator to serve as long as Virtuoso was Lee Simonson, a Republican from Lewiston.
“It was Lee and me,” Virtuoso quipped in an interview.
Virtuoso has spent most of his 30 years in office as a member of the legislative minority. He was the majority leader for four years in the early 2000s and has spent the past 16 years as the minority leader.
“I kept (the Republicans) on their toes and I tried to keep them as honest as I could,” Virtuoso said.
One Republican, after hearing the news of Virtuoso’s retirement plan, told him, “You kept us straight.”
Virtuoso said his decision to leave the legislature wasn’t made lightly.
“I was not ready to retire,” he wrote in his social media post. “But I was recently diagnosed with a serious illness that would make it very difficult to run a campaign.”
Shirley Hamilton, president of the Niagara Falls chapter of NAACP, called the news devastating.
“Dennis was my champion,” Hamilton said. “I could talk to Dennis. Renae Kimble, and now Dennis, those two, oh my goodness.”
Those sentiments were echoed repeatedly on Virtuoso’s Facebook page.
“When it comes to local politics, there is few bigger names than Virtuoso. And for good reason. Dennis served as a legislator for nearly as long as I’ve been alive. He is a true living testament of the enduring fight for Niagara Falls in the County Legislature,” Chris Borgatti wrote. “He served with honor, integrity, and strength- and was always one of the voices fighting for what is right. His leadership and tenacity will be sorely missed.”
While serving as a legislator, Virtuoso also worked full-time as a Niagara Falls building inspector and, eventually, the city’s director of inspections. But the legislature is what he loved.
“I loved the job,” he said. “I loved helping people. I would like to thank all the thousands of people that voted, supported and help(ed) me through these many years.”
During his tenure, Virtuoso said, he tried to keep the body “honest and transparent.” He also kept a campaign promise throughout.
“I promised, when I first ran, that I’d never vote for a property tax increase,” he said. “Of course, I never thought I’d serve 30 years, but I kept that promise.”
Virtuoso also said he's proud to have been able to open the legislature’s sessions to public speakers.
“I feel that was a plus for the taxpayers,” he said.
In his social media post he offered thanks to “all the wonderful employees, department heads and my colleagues of Niagara County that worked side by side to make Niagara County a better place to live.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.