The Town of Lockport voted to change the residency law for its deputy highway superintendent directly after a public hearing earlier this year.
According to the minutes from April 5, no one chose to speak on the new law, entitled “Local Law No. 2,” and it was voted on and passed by the entire town board.
Town Supervisor Mark Crocker said that the reason the law was introduced was for “flexibility” in his choice of employees.
In the Town of Lockport, the supervisor is responsible for all hiring of employees, Crocker said. By enacting a new law, he will be able to choose candidates outside the town who lived in adjacent municipalities without worrying about residency.
This is especially true for the highway department where the crews already have a residency waiver. Without doing the same for the deputy superintendent position, Crocker said, he’d have limited options if he wanted to promote present crew members to the post.
Crocker also said that Dave Miller, Lockport highway superintendent, was not included in the law.
“It was not extended to elected officials,” Crocker said. “That’s solid.”
Crocker noted that residency had also changed for the deputy building inspector in 2022 for the same reasons and that Brian Belson, town building inspector, is not included either as he is an elected official.
The current deputy highway superintendent is Scott Donner.
Crocker did not say where Donner lived, but noted it was adjacent to the Town of Lockport.
