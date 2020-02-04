NEWFANE — The Newfane town board approved hiring of a new deputy town clerk after accepting one's resignation at its Jan. 22 meeting.
Colleen Schultz resigned from the part-time post after taking a job with Newfane Central School District.
Schultz is succeeded by Christine Nilson, who also works part-time for the town as an account clerk. Nilson's pay rate as a deputy town clerk is $20.19 per hour.
Nilson will work in both part-time posts for the town, according to Supervisor Tim Horanburg. She began working in the town clerk's office last week.
Also at its January business meeting, the town board approved renaming of the town's fire prevention program to the William H. Krauss Fire Prevention Program.
The name change was "just kind of a symbolic thing" done to pay tribute to Krauss, a 60-year member of Miller Hose Company who died this past November, Horanburg said.
Krauss' widow, Joan Krauss, was in attendance and was given a copy of the resolution.
— By Connor Hoffman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.