Derek Caldwell running for Niagara County Legislature seat

Derek Caldwell announced his candidacy on Friday for the Niagara County Legislature's 15th District seat and said that if he wins, he would be “squaring” government, especially in regards to the hiring done by the county.
Caldwell is a 25-year-old Royalton native who said he has worked with political figures such as former state Sen. George Maziarz and state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt.
Caldwell said he is dedicated to bringing business to Niagara County by changing the county government.
Caldwell seeks to win the June primary on the GOP and Conservative lines.
“(We’ll be able to draw business) by making sure Niagara County government is squared away,” Caldwell said. “We got a lot of taxpayer money spent on these, frankly, unacceptable hires.”
Caldwell referred to many of these hires and included names such as Niagara County Public information officer Kevin Schuler, who was involved in the Buffalo Billion scandal, and Niagara County deputy clerk Matt Parish, the former treasurer and clerk for the City of North Tonawanda.
“If I cost my employer literally millions of dollars for my mismanagement, I would not get a $20,000 promotion,” Caldwell said of Parish. “I don’t understand why this keeps happening, and somebody has to say something, and the buck stops with the Legislature.”
Caldwell said it was the hiring of Nick D’Angelo as a part-time assistant attorney with the Niagara County Department of Social Services that sent him “over the edge.” D’Angelo was arraigned on a 12-count indictment charging him with rape, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and patronizing a person for prostitution in November. He resigned his post after the charges were filed.
“He gets a job with the county? He’s working in social services?” Caldwell said. “Here’s a predator and they gave him a hunting ground. …is the Legislature complicit or incompetent?”
If the county does not put any barriers to business, such as possible scandals that he said these hires reflect, Caldwell thinks Niagara County could be a great place for job-creating business.
“I want to make sure the economic development is available for eastern Niagara County,” he said. “I want to work with businesses to make sure they know how to navigate the IDA.”
Caldwell also said his candidacy is based on his ability to negotiate “surface level” issues, as well as, a commitment to better communication between local and county government.
“I believe government should be transparent, efficient, effective, accessible and accountable,” he said “If me and another person, no matter what political bend they have, if they can agree to those five things, we can work out those surface level disagreements.”
If Caldwell succeeds in his candidacy, he will be the representative for District 15, which includes the Towns of Royalton and Hartland, as well as, the Rapids area of the Town of Lockport.
The current Legislator for District 15 is Michael Hill (R) who did not reply as to whether he would be running for another term.
