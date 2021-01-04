Students, faculty and staff at DeSales Catholic School were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday to meet a 20% testing requirement so that it could remain open for in-person instruction after the Christmas break.
The testing requirement resulted from New York State's mid-December designation of the Lockport area as a Covid "yellow zone." Schools in yellow zones must test 20% of in-person students, faculty and staff following the designation to remain open for in-person instruction.
DeSales secured funding for the required tests from two anonymous donors, according to spokesman Kim Knuutila.
Jamie Latko, RPH, owner of Niagara Apothecary, tested 79 students, staff and faculty members on Sunday. Based on the results, the school's current Covid positivity rate is 2.3%, well under the current countywide infection rate, so the school is offering in-person instruction, Knuutila said. Classes resumed on Monday.
“I am grateful to our students and staff for giving up a Sunday morning to participate in our Covid testing at DeSales so that we could reopen without interruption,” Principal Karen Rahill said.
DeSales has offered students two options for instruction, all in-person or all remote, since September.
