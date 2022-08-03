Matt Fluegge, CEO of the Seattle-based concrete skatepark design and construction firm, visited with skaters and skatepark supporters this week to hear their suggestions for the new skatepark at Outwater Park.
A collective effort of the skating community was the driving force behind securing the money for a new skatepark, according to Mayor Michelle Roman. Donations included Kristin Schutt’s gift of a $4,500 scholarship earned by her late son, Jacob Minnick; that donation put the project over the top, raising $250,000 to draw the maximum matching amount from The Skatepark Project.
Other donors included the Grigg Lewis Foundation ($125,000), the Verizon Lockport Media Fund ($25,000), the Niagara Greenway River Commission ($30,000), the John R. Oishei fund ($28,000), and the City of Lockport ($10,000 and another $12,000 for signage around the city), as well as the Sunrise Optimist Club, Dr. Jeffrey and Ellen Schratz and the family of Ron Winter.
The chief organizer was John Craig, chair of the non-profit organization Lockport Community Services, Inc., who wrote requests for several grants.
The purpose of the Tuesday meeting at city hall was to determine what the community was dreaming of when they imagined a new skatepark. Attendees were encouraged to speak at the podium in Common Council chambers.
Owen Szantor said he’d just started to skate, but he thinks an acknowledgement should be made to local history, especially the Flight of Five canal locks that gave Lockport its name.
“The flight is cool,” Szantor said. “(I’d like it) if we could incorporate that.”
Other new skaters talked about a “track” for just cruising, while also voicing enthusiasm for learning new tricks.
Veteran skater Rich Hoose talked about the “bonds” he has with other skaters.
“You’ll build bonds you’ll have for the rest of your life,” he said. “People we’ve met skating, even as old men, we still spend a lot of time with.”
Hoose noted he’d like a flat place in the middle of the skatepark where a band could set up even as skaters, BMX bikers, scooters and skates utilize the park.
But to get to the gravy, Joe Villella, another long-time skater, talked about a spine transfer ramp, a roll-in on a bowl, and agreed that a track for cruising isn’t a bad idea.
In the end, Fluegge wrote down all the input and said he’d be back soon. His team will design a skatepark based on feedback from the meeting and the results of an online survey that asks questions including “Where do you currently skateboard and/or what type of terrain do you enjoy skating?” and “What type of skate elements would you like to see incorporated into the skatepark design?”
The survey is posted at https://tinyurl.com/Lockport-Skatepark.
Once the design is on paper, Grindline will present it in future meetings and solicit more feedback, Fluegge said.
