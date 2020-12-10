In this provided by the State of New York, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds up a new Thanksgiving-themed face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corp. Headquarters in Wyandanch, N.Y. After disclosing that he will no longer be celebrating Thanksgiving with his 89-year-old mother in-person, Cuomo asked New Yorkers to abandon plans for in-person Thanksgiving festivities. (Kevin P. Coughlin/State of New York via AP)