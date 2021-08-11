ALBANY — Though Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeased some of his strongest critics by announcing his plan to resign from office Tuesday, he did not muffle the clamor for his impeachment.
Nor is he shielded from the possibility that he could still face criminal charges.
Investigations have been launched by four separate county district attorneys into allegations of abusive behavior towards women who encountered Cuomo in those jurisdictions. There is also an ongoing probe into the alleged undercount of patient deaths at nursing homes and his use of public employees to help him prepare his "leadership lessons" memoir.
Assembly GOP Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, told CNHI the impeachment inquiry being conducted by the Assembly Judiciary Committee should not be scuttled even though Cuomo agreed to leave office in 14 days.
"We've spent five months on an investigation, and millions of dollars, and it seems that just because the governor decides to resign — which I'm happy he did — it doesn't mean we should just pack it all in." Barclay said.
"The governor never addressed the nursing home scandal, nor using government resources to help him with his book," he said. "The nursing home families want some accountability and I think it's important that we try to provide that to them."
Barclay added that impeaching Cuomo would bar the three-term Democratic governor from ever again running for public office.
But it will be the Democrats who dominate the Assembly who will determine whether the resignation should forestall the impeachment inquiry.
Assemblyman David Weprin, D-Queens, a member of the Judiciary Committee overseeing the inquiry, said in a statement "an impeachment trial will cost millions of dollars and it would be a distraction from governance."
The panel is scheduled to meet Monday, when Cuomo will begin his final week in office.
Keeping the investigation moving forward may be necessary to ensure Cuomo is held accountable for the state's controversial decision to require nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients from hospitals and for $5 million pandemic book contract, said Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.
"The resignation is just about the sexual harassment, which he continues to deny," Stec said. "People are going to be upset that there has been no accountability on the book deal" and reports indicating the governor's team gave preferential COVID testing to relatives and individuals with ties to Cuomo. "We need a reckoning on those issues as well," he said.
Cuomo's resignation is expected to pave the way for a free-wheeling Democratic primary involving several aspirants for state government's most powerful job.
Democratic political consultant George Arzt said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will fill the vacancy created by Cuomo's departure, is expected to be a candidate. Others believed to be considering a run are Attorney General Letitia James, who also has close ties to the Working Families Party, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Nassau County.
As for Hochul, Arzt said, "These first 100 days are going to be very crucial for her because the public will get their first impression of her. Cuomo had just about marginalized her. I don't think she has to worry about people thinking she was too close to Cuomo."
Arzt said Hochul will enter the governor's office as "a breath of fresh air after the tenure of Andrew, a tough, very brassy bully."
Republicans already seeking the office include Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, former Westchester Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor.
Cuomo, after holding high-ranking state positions for 15 years, will now be eligible for estimated annual pension benefits of $50,662, Tim Hoefer, president of the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany think tank, said Tuesday night.
Hoefer noted that under a pension statute enacted in 2011, Cuomo could have his pension revoked or reduced should he be convicted of a felony. However, he has yet to be charged with any criminal offenses, and it remains unclear whether any charges will emerge from ongoing investigations.
Without a felony conviction and legal steps by the state comptroller, Cuomo will be eligible for the state pension for the remainder of his life, he said.
Cuomo has been paying for at least a portion of his legal defense costs by dipping into his campaign fund, which is allowed under New York law.
He could also maintain control of his campaign treasury indefinitely after he leaves office, though there are some restrictions on how the money can be spent.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.