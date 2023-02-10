Lockport Police Department is not identifying a shooting victim who was brought to Eastern Niagara Hospital by a civilian on Feb. 4.
The unnamed male was admitted to ENH and later transferred to Erie County Medical Center. He's alive, Police Chief Steve Abbott said on Friday, but no details about his condition would be released.
Police believe the male was shot in the area of Spalding and Washburn streets some time before 10 p.m. Feb. 4.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call LPD at 716-433-7700 or the confidential tip line at 716-439-6707.
