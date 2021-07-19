Developer asks locals to support carbon neutral development

Ecogreen Development LLC is proposing something that isn’t new, but sounds like it’s never been done before, and for Western New York, that would be true.
Alma Lafferty, an environmental attorney and representative of the organization, spoke of the project she would like to see become a reality right here in Lockport.
Lafferty cautiously explained geo-thermal heating and cooling.
“That difference between the earth being hotter or cooler – that energy – when the season changes, it generates energy and you use that energy to heat or cool your home,” Lafferty said. “That’s nothing new. We’ve been working on this project for the last three years.”
The project, called Niagara Ecovillage, is based on sustainable living in which the 19-acres on Park Lane Circle in Lockport will be transformed into a place of “passive house designed” dwellings, open green space, and multi-use structures where members of the community can live and shop in.
While it may seem too good to be true, the project has its feet on the ground.
“We’ve done our due diligence,” Lafferty said. “We’ve got our permission slip from the Army Corps of Engineers. There’s no wetlands. We also got a letter from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). There’s no archeological sensitive areas on site. But the most important thing for us right now is reaching out to the community.”
Lafferty said, “This is a community-based project,” and what she means by that is that this is not a typical development and Ecogreen Development is not a typical developer.
“It means going beyond the required public meetings that we’re required to do by law,” she said. “Our team really believes that by having the community input in our project, it’s going to be a better project. Overall, we’re talking about putting in a park space in, a recreation center. That involves the people in the community. They have to have an interest in using it and being a part of it. It’s better for us to have something they’ve invested in and something they want.”
Saturday brought a lot of spectators to the tables Lafferty had set up for a “table-day.” Lafferty said there will be more of these out-reaches to the community to get support.
“It sounds radical and crazy, because no one has done anything like that here,” she said. “This project, if we get our approvals – we’re following the process – it will be Western New York’s first carbon neutral development. I think that’s a big deal. The City of Lockport is the county seat. Why not have the first development?”
Lafferty, who grew up in Lockport, asked that people start talking to their officials in regard to making her dream a reality.
“You don’t get to work on a project like this very often,” she said. “It’s an economic development that’s doing a project that’s going to be good for the environment. It’s going to generate millions of dollars in construction jobs and the plan is local labor. Our local trades people.”
And it's not just jobs, it's homes, Lafferty said.
"It's really directed towards families, it's targeted to multi-generational households where a lot of older people are living with their children," she said. "They could go into senior housing, but their kids are taking care of them. And you want mom and dad to still live with you? Guess what, you can live in our ecovillage."
