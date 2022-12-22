The Presbyterian Home is one step closer to being a 50-unit apartment building as Chase Commons LLC was successful in getting the use and area variances it needed from the Lockport Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday night.
The two variances the developer was asking for were to renovate the Presbyterian Home, formerly an assisted living facility, into multi-family units in a single-family zoning. They also asked that some of those apartments be less than 600 square-feet, which goes against the City Code.
While several neighbors of the former assisted living facility did attend the meeting in city hall, talking about traffic concerns and fears of subsidized housing, the ZBA ultimately approved the measures with only one dissenter on the board, Roxanne Devine.
Sean Hopkins of Hopkins Sorgi & McCarthy PLLC, represented Nick Massara, co-owner of Chase Commons LLC, who also took part in explaining the project to the board and residents.
“It was a good meeting,” Massara said. “It was good to meet the residents and looking forward to working with them and bringing the area market-rate, multi-family homes.”
Patty Greeley lives behind the Presbyterian Home and asked the developers if they could legally guarantee that their project would not turn into “government assisted apartments.”
After the meeting, Greeley said she was not a bigot, but that there was crime in that area and she’d like to know that the 50 new units would be occupied by the young professional and seniors looking to downsize that Hopkins and Massara indicated were in need of this project.
“Is there a legal guarantee that could never occur? No. No municipality or developer could make that guarantee,” Hopkins said. “But you don’t convert this project into subsidize housing. There are several reasons you don’t do that. Number one, it’s a completely different realm … the financing is totally different… so that is not the goal.”
The amount of traffic was also an issue.
“I am very concerned about traffic coming from Washburn and from Transit,” Carol Ridley, a resident, said. “It’s always dangerous for walkers.”
Jeff Welton asked about the two historic building on the site, to which Hopkins explained would be converted into one-bedroom apartments, but that the exterior of the building would remain the same, including the windows.
Hopkins also explained that the market-rate is not a “street-to-street” number.
“These will be new units in a campus like property, and while we can’t guarantee it, the numbers that we’re thinking are as follows,” he said. “Rent for a 600 square-foot unit … our target would be $1.60 per square-foot. For a 1,000 square-feet that’d be $1,600. We’re doing 600 square-feet. These are upscale apartments.”
