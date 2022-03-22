Mark Devine, 3rd Ward alderman, said that the re-evaluation of the property in the City of Lockport is unfair in a letter to the editor submitted to the US&J.
Devine said the reassessment only took into account the past two years of home sales, during which he felt there was inflated numbers due to a housing boom.
A resolution sponsored by Devine on Wednesday's Common Council agenda is entitled, “Suspend citywide revaluation project.”
Devine said later in an interview that the “very first thing” to do regarding the reassessment is to keep last year’s tax assessment in place for this year’s taxes.
“Even if they don’t agree with me and go for the four years,” Devine said. “At least give people the full year instead of two months to prepare for the taxes.”
Devine said that he was under the impression that sales data from 2018-2019 would be part of the average in regard to how the property within the city would be assessed and would be pursuing more action from the rest of the council in the coming weeks.
“Use those other two years,” he said. “This first one (the resolution) … I asked to just push it another year, but the next one is going to be to add those other two years.”
City Assessor Tracy Farrell said that if the council wanted to wait another year before putting the new assessments on the property owners, it was within their right.
“It happened in Lancaster. They overturned it and for the last two years they’ve had nothing but lawsuits from people whose taxes had gone down and wound up going back up,” Farrel said. “It’s been a nightmare for them.”
Farrell also said to go through the process again would cost the city another substantial amount of funds, as estimated by GAR Associates who would again being doing the brunt of the work.
“We’ve received a quote from GAR. To redo it next year will cost $200,000,” Farrell said. “To redo everything.”
However, if it were done, Farrell said that the new reassessment would have to use the data from 2021-2022. She also noted that prices are expected to go up again this year.
A local realtor, Bob Robinson, also noted that while he’s heard that the market is trending to a more equal market for buyers and sellers in 2023, it’s still 2022.
“We are still in 2022 and it’s still a strong seller’s market,” he said.
As for the four years average that Devine would like to ultimately call for, Farrell said she didn’t know where Devine had heard that GAR or the Assessor’s Office could do that.
“Appraisers usually go out only six months. We’re allowed to go out a couple of years, depending on the market, but the market has increased so much over the last couple of years,” she said. “We have to use the last two years. Anything before that we would never to come to 100%. The state wouldn’t certify us.”
