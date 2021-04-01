Lockport's 3rd Ward alderman wants to acknowledge Outwater Park's 100th birthday with a grand Fourth of July celebration that includes live music during the day and the traditional fireworks show at dusk.
Mark Devine, Common Council president, said he has initiated talks with Mayor Michelle Roman and other city officials and is hoping to discuss the matter with the council over the next few weeks.
Outwater Park is in the 3rd Ward and Devine said he had hoped to have a big event to celebrate its 100th birthday in 2020, but COVID-19 put an end to that notion until at least this summer. Even the city-sponsored July 4th fireworks display was canceled, months ahead of time, last year.
Roman said any and all Fourth of July celebrations this year will depend on the Covid situation in the city at that time.
“Most of the people I talk to in my ward say that they're interested in seeing the fireworks again,” Devine said.
In a move that sparked controversy, the city's July 4th fireworks shows were taken out of Outwater Park and relocated near the Erie Canal downtown in 2018 and 2019.
In another matter, 5th Ward Alderman Rick Abbott raised concerns to the Common Council about residents using Altro Park as a dog park. Residents bringing their dogs to the tennis courts at the park has created a problem, he said, because the courts are sprayed with a special material. Abbott suggested the single entrance gate to the fenced-in courts should be locked during the winter months (November through April).
“People who like to use it shouldn't be compromised by someone else using it and leaving dog waste there,” he said.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.