Devine set to return as city council president

Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine will be named Common Council president for the third straight year at today's virtual council meeting at 5:30 p.m. His reappointment heads up a lengthy list of 2021 city appointments.
“I enjoy being the council president. It's a job I take very seriously,” said Devine, whose role is to lead the council through its meetings and fill in for Mayor Michelle Roman if she's absent.
Devine has served as council president throughout Roman's tenure.
“She's a good listener,” Devine said of Roman. “The one thing that I truly know about this young lady is her heart is in the right place. She cares about all people and wants to make this city the best it can be.”
Among other one-year appointments Roman is slated to make are:
— Laura Miskell Benedict, corporation counsel, and Jason J. Cafarella and Patricia M. McGrath, deputy corporation counselors. All are reappointments.
— Former alderman John Lombardi III, city's liaison to Niagara Community Action Program.
— Council standing committees chairs: 1st Ward Alderman Joe Oates, finance and highways-and-parks committees; Devine, public health and safety and water-and-sewer committees; 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor, youth committee; and 4th Ward Alderman Debra Allport, personnel committee. Roman herself will chair the Washington Hunt Committee.
— Commissioners of Deeds: Roman, Paul M. Beakman Jr., Benjamin Briskey, James G. Budde, Roxanne M. Devine, Amanda J. lrons-Rindfleisch, John Jacoby, Molly A. Lawson, Thomas E. Lupo, Matthew Martinello, Anita Mullane, Douglas C. Nicholson, Jeanann Page, Mark Pietrzykowski, William C. Rutland, Carla L. Speranza, Jeanette Stump, Wendy Guild Swearingen, Kevin M. Watier and John M. Wick.
A public hearing on the city's Police Policy Review findings will be held during the council's business meeting. The review was mandated by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the city's report must be submitted to the state by April 1.
