Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine stepped down from his position as Common Council president, effective July 19. Devine is being replaced by Alderman-at-Large Ellen Schratz who will finish Devine’s term ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Schratz said she wasn’t sure why Devine decided to leave the position, but when Mayor Michelle Roman asked her to fill in, she said, sure.
“Really the only different thing is I’ve got to talk during the meeting,” Schratz said a week later. “But I am in line if something were to happen to Michelle. So, I told her, ‘You can’t get injured, you can’t get sick, you can’t get anything!’ ”
According to Roman, the reason she chose Schratz as Common Council president and deputy-mayor is her Alderman-at-Large status, in that she represented the entire city. While not written in any charter, it was the logical choice. Roman said she didn’t know why Devine chose to pass in his resignation.
Devine declined to comment on his reason for stepping down.
