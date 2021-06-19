NIAGARA FALLS — A woman jailed for a decade after killing a man while in an abusive relationship of forced prostitution will speak as part of events planned to commemorate Juneteenth at the Niagara Fall Underground Railroad Heritage Center.
Cyntoia Brown, who recently had her prison term commuted after serving 15-years of a life sentence, will visit the heritage center on Sunday in collaboration with members of “FreeTHEM” an advocacy program working to battle human trafficking, who have been on a month-long walk through the USA and will end their travels in Buffalo on Saturday. Brown will speak between 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the center, which is located at 825 Depot Avenue West, in the new Niagara Falls Amtrak train station.
“Cyntoia will be here to discuss her experiences and to inspire hope for human trafficking victims,” said Evan Wright, operations manager of the heritage center, where the “Freedom Gallery” contains images of those who are experiencing slavery in this century, including the story of a local woman who was trafficked.
Wright explained that the mission of the Underground Railroad Heritage Center is to share authentic stories of all freedom seekers and inspire visitors to recognize modern injustices such as human trafficking.
Other heritage center events to commemorate Juneteenth will take place on Saturday, including the 1 p.m. Saturday launch of a new tour of the former Suspension Bridge Village, which will be led by Saladin Allah, author and visitor experience specialist and a descendent of abolitionist and minister Josiah Hensen.
Through Sept. 3, the heritage center will offer the guided walking tour in the area around center, site of the former Suspension Bridge Village. Those who take the tour will learn about the communities that championed activism – from the Underground Railroad through today. The tours will be held at 1 p.m. every Saturday and are 45 to 60 minutes long.
Juneteenth is celebrated to commemorate the freedom of slaves provided within the Emancipation Proclamation, according to Wright.
“Juneteenth is an important marker in African American history,” Wright said, noting that the holiday was created to remember the day on June 19, 1865, two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, there were a group of individuals still enslaved in Galveston, Texas until Union soldiers essentially liberated them, by enforcing the proclamation.
The Underground Railroad Heritage Center will continue its commemoration of Juneteenth with online performances on Saturday and Sunday, including “The Typography of Women,” directed by Celeste Lawson, a two-part series exploring “The Spirit of African dance in America,” and “Letter from a Birmingham Jail: If Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Was Here Today.” These performances were filmed at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.
“The Spirit of African Dance in America,” will be on the center’s Facebook page at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Part Two, “A Letter from a Birmingham Jail if Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Was Still Alive,” will be posted at 5 p.m. Saturday and replay at 3 p.m. Sunday. The performances will also be available for viewing on the heritage center’s website, www.niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org.
All residents of Niagara Falls receive free admission to the center. For all others, general admission is $10, and $8 for seniors and students and those with military identification; and $6 for those ages 6 to 12. Children under five are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.