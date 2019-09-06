Diocese substantiates child sex abuse claim tied to ex-NT priest

Bishop Richard Malone announced Friday a review of allegations of child sex abuse against a retired North Tonawanda priest have been substantiated.
Malone, who battling criticism and calls for his resignation, said in a press release that the diocesan Independent Review Board and its Director of the Office of Professional Responsibility Steven Halter made the determination following a review of allegations of abuse against the Rev. Louis S. Dolinic, who served the bulk of his priesthood in NT and was pastor for Our Lady of Czestochowa Church before his retirement in 2010.
As a result of the report and the advice and unanimous recommendation of the Independent Review Board, Malone said Dolinic will remain on administrative leave until the results of the diocesan investigation are reviewed by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican in Rome, who will make the final determination.
