Dipson Theatres, the new owner of the Transit Drive-In, is eyeing some enhancements of the property while looking to maintain the status quo in terms of operation.
So said Dipson vice president Bryan Spokane, for whom drive-in theater management is a new experience. Previous owner Rick Cohen ran the Transit Drive-In well, he said, so only modest operational changes are being eyed.
These changes include replacing the existing playground with equipment that’s accessible for those with disabilities, and upgrading the mini-golf court. In addition, Spokane said, there’s a tenative plan to have a farmers market and flea market on site next year, as well as daytime live music shows.
“We don’t have anything that we can make public yet, but we are looking to put on some live music and other alternative programming during the day,” said Spokane. “We just aren’t able to disclose the nature of that programing at this time.”
This summer, alongside showing new films, Dipson has introduced a “Terrors at the Drive-In” double feature series. Next up, on July 14, are Tremors and the 1988 remake of The Blob.
Drive-in theaters, long a staple of Americana, have been struggling in recent years. Dipson values their history overall and wants them to live on, Spokane said.
“This is the Transit Drive-In’s 78th year. This is very important to us,” he said. “It’s a big fixture in our area, and there aren’t too many drive-ins left in our country, so it’s extremely important to us to keep it going.”
Transit Drive-In is one of only 21 drive-in theaters in operation in New York state and, currently, the only operating drive-in theater in Niagara County.
Sunset Drive-In in Middleport went up for sale six months ago — for the asking price $1.25 million, according to Zambito Realtors — and it is closed.
