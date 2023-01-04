NIAGARA FALLS — A touch of history will bring back memories to area residents when the Williamsville-based Dipson Theatres chain begins operating the Regal Niagara Falls Cinema 12 under a new name, which will be familiar to long-time residents of the city.
Beginning Feb. 1, the multiplex on Builders Way will be called the Capitol Theatre in tribute to the original Capitol, which was part of the glory days of moviegoing in Niagara Falls during the Golden Age Of Hollywood.
Opened in February 1926, the Capitol, which was located at 1308 Niagara St., sat 1,400 patrons and included a balcony. In the 1950s, as happened all across the United States, changing population centers and the arrival of free television caused the Capitol to close its doors. For a time, it was a roller skating venue.
Dipson President Michael Clement stated that his company plans to modernize and renovate its new Niagara Falls location. “Patrons are pickier today with so many options for entertainment,” he said, “we need to give them a reason to leave home and share a few hours with us at the cinema.”
Clement stated that “existing staff has been contacted and offered employment.” He hopes that all employees will wish to continue working at the location. He believes that “customers will appreciate seeing the same faces and enjoying the same products they have enjoyed for years. We also are excited to hear from the community with ideas of things we can do to enhance the experience”
Originally founded in 1939 in Batavia, Dipson relocated to Williamsville in 2000. In New York state, Dipson currently operates the Amherst Theatre triplex on the Buffalo-Amherst border, the Flix Stadium 10 in Lancaster, the McKinley Mall Cinema 6 in Blasdell, the Transit Drive-In in Lockport, the Lakewood Cinema 8 and the Chautauqua Mall Cinema (both in Jamestown), and the Warren Mall Cinemas in Warren, Pa.
In a news release, Clement said the Capitol’s “pricing will be adjusted immediately upon taking over operations.” He referenced the fact that Regal’s ticket prices hit a high of $19 for some movies and showtimes. “$19 to see a movie in Niagara Falls is not sustainable,” he said. “This is not New York City. The average price will be reduced to $8 per ticket.”
Dipson also has plans to enhance concession offerings. The company is already well-known for putting real dairy butter on its popcorn. Pending approval from the State of New York, the Capitol Theatre will offer beer and wine, as well as other, more substantial foods, which is a factor at many movie theater concession stands across the United States.
Dipson will also offer its popular Bargain Tuesdays, featuring reduced admission pricing for participating film studios. Popcorn and fountain drinks are half-off the regular price.
Dipson is also considering alternative programming at the Capitol, which would appeal to fans of specific genres of movies. The company’s Amherst Theatre is the home of the record-breaking “Thursday Night Terrors,” which is curated by horror movie enthusiast Peter Vullo. It’s the most successful themed film series in Buffalo-Niagara history.
Other specialty Dipson screenings include the Amherst’s action-oriented “Monday Movie Mayhem,” important films from Turner Classic Movies, as well as presentations of operas from the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.
Clement enthused that “Dipson is ecstatic to be able to save this location from closure and is excited to work with the Niagara Falls community and local business owners to further enhance the moviegoing experience for everyone. Going to the movies should be affordable and fun.”
