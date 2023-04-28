The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced its involvement with the Disabilities Response Decal program.
Decals, placed near a front door or window of a residence, and on the rear driver-side window of a vehicle, help inform first responders when a resident may have difficulty communicating or understanding directions during an emergency.
According to Sheriff Michael Filicetti, the program is ideal for households with a member who is blind or deaf, has autism, Down Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, a mental disability or other communication disorder.
"These decals will be helpful for first responders to ensure the appropriate response when dealing with individuals that may have limited capabilities when interacting during an incident. Our priority is the safety and care of all Niagara County residents," Filicetti said in a news release.
Disabilities Response decals are free of charge and will be available throughout the county, at local fire departments, town halls and police agencies as well as the sheriff's office. To request decals by phone, call the sheriff's community services division at 716-438-3310.
To request an informational alert be added for an individual at a residence, call 716-438-3393. The alert will indicate the person's full name, date of birth, height, weight, emergency contacts and some details about their disability. The information is kept confidential and will only be used by first responders during an emergency, Filicetti said.
