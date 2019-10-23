The Town of Pendleton will host a session of the state's Citizen Preparedness training program from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the town hall, 6570 Campbell Boulevard. All are welcome.
The program teaches residents about the tools and resources to prepare for any type of disaster, natural or manmade, and how to respond accordingly and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions. Advice is given on developing a family emergency plan and stocking up on emergency supplies.
For more information, call the town hall at 625-8833, extension 110, or go to www.prepare.ny.gov.
