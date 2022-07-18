The reviews are good for the new disc golf course that’s been installed at Royalton Ravine Park.
Jeff Gaston, Deputy Commissioner of the Niagara County Parks Department, said that people have been praising the new course in person and online.
“The reviews online from UDisc and the Western New York Disk Golf Club have been amazing,” he said. “And they haven’t just been well received by the disc golfers, but also by hikers and regular users of the park.”
Gaston said that the county received grants from New York state, particularly a State and Municipal Facilities Grant, to develop disc golf courses in county parks. The Royalton course is the second public disc golf course to be installed in Niagara County. The first one was placed in Clyde L. Burmaster Park at Bond Lake in Ransomville in 2020. That 18-hole course has since been rated as the 41st on a list of the best disc golf courses in the world compiled by the disc golf organization UDisc.
The game’s name is self explanatory, as it is basically golf, but played with discs meant to be thrown like frisbees. Instead of holes though, the disc needs to be thrown into a basket suspended on a pole.
“It basically is golf with discs,” said Gaston. “I’m a regular golfer, and I have multiple clubs. The players of this have multiple discs.”
Work on the Royalton course began last summer, and went on through the winter until it opened on Memorial Day weekend of this year. The path that it runs along is adjacent to the park’s hiking trail.
Gaston has given credit to the Western New York Disc Golf Club for advising the parks department on the course’s development.
“They helped us lay out the course, and explained the game to us because we really didn’t know it, and I think those guys did a great job,” said Gaston.
He also said that the disc golf players have been some of the best attendees that the county parks have seen.
“At this point, they are the most respectful to the park out of all the crowds we get,” said Gaston. “They throw out their trash, they don’t break things. They’re just a good group,”
While disc golf tournaments have been held on the courses, there are no competitive leagues yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.