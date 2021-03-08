NIAGARA FALLS — It was a sunny Monday at Disciples of Christ Ministries in the DeVeaux area of Niagara Falls, a bit unlike many others from the past year as far as the weather. Not that that matters.
A dozen volunteers stood curbside, distributing boxes of food. They would have been there in the nasty if that’s what the weather delivered. It’s getting food into the hands of the hungry that matters.
“It’s been almost a year since Covid hit,” Wendi Dussett said while waiting for the next car. “Sometimes we are here for four hours, sometimes it’s eight. We stay here until it’s gone. Last time it was freezing.”
They give away 660 meals a week.
Pastors Rev. Gregory and Dr. Angela McClinton oversee the distribution. They were called to the congregation eight years ago. Admittedly, they had a rough time as the pandemic began.
“We shut down for a couple months but it’s doing pretty good now,” she said. They did vacation Bible school for three years but not last summer and probably not this one either.
The only weeks they have missed distributing the food are those when weather delayed delivery.
Each box Monday contained bags of apples, potatoes and onions as well as cheese, yogurt, a gallon of milk, fully-cooked chicken legs and all-beef hot dogs.
“We don’t ask names or income verification,” Dussett said. “We just ask. ‘how many are in your family?’ ”
They also hand out another item some might consider even more important than physical food. Bible tracts from “Our Daily Bread.”
Stamped neatly inside each cover is contact information. “Disciples of Christ Ministries, 4001 Mckoon Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14305. Sunday School 10 a.m., Sunday morning service 11:30 a.m.; Tuesday youth service, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday school of ministry, 6 p.m.”
Dr. McClinton said they have had one family visit service because of the tracts. The food is purchased by the USDA and distributed through New York state.
