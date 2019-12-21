Discover Niagara Shuttle service officially expanded to Lockport

The Discover Niagara Shuttle will be coming to Lockport this summer after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation to expand the shuttle service, Assembly Member Michael Norris, R-Lockport, announced Saturday morning.
Norris said the legislation signed will expand the shuttle as well as companion bills were signed to ensure the shuttle continues to service Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown, as well as Niagara Falls.
"The Discover Niagara Shuttle is a critical transportation service for tourists and visitors to take part in the beauty, tourism attractions, shops and restaurants in Niagara County," Norris said. "I am proud to have worked with my colleagues to ensure that the shuttle has a dedicated source of revenue needed to continue and expand across our county, which brings additional tourism dollars and economic activity to our region. I look forward to the continued success of the Discover Niagara Shuttle and am particularly grateful that it is being expanded now to Lockport Locks and the Erie Canal tourism and business corridor."
Norris thanked New York State Senator Rob Ortt, Assembly member Angelo Morinello, Discover Niagara Shuttle Director Sara Capen, the Niagara County Legislature, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman, the Lockport Common Council, Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster and the Niagara Falls City Council for the bipartisan and collaborative efforts to ensure the shuttle remains operating.
On Saturday, Roman said she was relieved the bill has been signed.
"I'm just relieved that he finally signed the legislation so that we can officially move forward with it," the mayor said.
In late August, officials said an estimated 28,758 riders had boarded the shuttle so far this year, representing an increase of more than 5,000 passengers from 2016 when the shuttle accommodated 23,813 riders.
The shuttle operates within the boundaries of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, which was designated by an act of Congress in 2008, and is a partnership with the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior. Its mission is to enhance public appreciation for the communities, significant historic and natural resources, and landscapes of the Niagara region.
Shuttle partners include the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, the New York Power Authority, Destination Niagara USA, City of Niagara Falls, Niagara University, Niagara Falls USA Development Corp., State Parks, Niagara County, Town of Lewiston and Village of Lewiston.
